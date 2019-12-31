Tunisia: Deterioration in Hunger Strikers' Health in Tataouine

31 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tataouine/Tunisia — After their health deteriorated, several hunger strikers who were observing a sit-in at the seat of the Tataouine governorate were transferred Monday evening to the regional hospital. Spokesperson for the El Kamour protesters Tarak Hadad was placed in intensive care. Other strikers were kept under observation.

The regional health directorate had preventively placed earlier an ambulance with its medical team in the courtyard of the governorate's seat. Doctors were sent to the scene to check the health of the strikers.

For the second week in a row, the protesters have been observing a sit-in at the Tataouine governorate seat to demand the implementation of the El Kamour agreement signed on June 16, 2017.

On Saturday, they began a wild hunger strike to protest against the "lack of reaction" on the part of the authorities.

In response to a letter they had sent last weekend to the head of State, the protesters received Monday evening, a message from the Presidency of the Republic in which it is stressed that President Kaies Saied is personally following their movement and everything related to the El Kamour agreement.

This agreement stipulates, in particular, the allocation of 80 million dinars for a development and investment fund dedicated to the governorate of Tataouine, the recruitment of 1,500 unemployed within the oil companies and 500 others to the environmental company, the continuation of investigation into the death of Anwar Sakrafi on May 22, 2017 (he was hit by a police patrol vehicle during demonstrations), the dismissal of the governor of Tataouine and the opening of corruption cases in the region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

