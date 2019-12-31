South Africa: Pipeline Fire in Alberton the Result of Attempted Theft - Transnet

31 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Attempted theft caused a pipeline fire in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday, according to Transnet CEO Sibongiseni Khathi.

On Tuesday, Khathi said the pipeline was one of Transnet's 3 800km, high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines, which runs from Durban to Gauteng.

A primary fire, which was a combination of gas and petroleum, has since been contained, while a second fire, as a result of spilt petrol, was still burning at 11:00, according to Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services Management.

"Transnet pipelines have experienced an unprecedented spate of theft incidents on our pipelines and the associated infrastructure during the last few months.

"The latest incident occurred on the 31st December 2019 in Alberton, where an attempted theft incident at a block valve occurred on our Durban to Johannesburg petroleum pipeline between Alrode and Airport, which has resulted in petrol spillage and fire," Khathi said in a statement shortly after the fire.

Khathi added that petrol also spilt out which emergency services officials were working to contain.

"The emergency response teams were activated and they are focusing on dousing the fire and containing the petrol spillage to minimise the risk to the community and the environment.

"Residents are requested to avoid the site, to not use their cellphones or smoke near the spillage and to follow the guidance of the emergency services [officials]."

He added that the theft and damage to high-pressure pipelines have resulted in fires, asset damage and environmental risks, which bear "excessive remediation costs".

"An additional risk of the theft incidents is that the due to the nature of the petroleum products, some activities could result in serious injuries and/or fatalities," Khathi added.

While Transnet has implemented numerous plans to curb theft and damage to Transnet property, which have yielded positive results, Khathi said criminal activity was increasing and ongoing, putting nearby residents in danger.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday morning, leading to an evacuation within a 500-metre radius.

According to Eric Maloka, spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services Management, no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

