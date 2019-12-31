Nigeria: 'Standardisation Critical for Nigeria's Effective Participation in AfCFTA'

31 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chris Uba

Standardisation has been identified as one of the crucial ingredients to achieving optimum benefit by Nigeria in the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

It is expected to promote the much-needed push for industrialisation and rapid economic development.

The Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma alluded to this at the AfCFTA 2-day national forum organised by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in conjunction with the federal government of Nigeria, the African Union (AU), European Union (EU), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in Lagos.

Aboloma, a guest discussant at the forum tagged, "Gearing up for AfCFTA: The Critical Readiness Requirements" disclosed that standards and standardisation remained fundamental for the country to achieve rapid industrialisation and indeed a key element for the nation's economic growth through participation in intra African trade.

According to Aboloma, represented by the Director Standards Development, Mrs. Chinyere Egwuonwu, SON has developed quality infrastructure in areas such as laboratories, metrology, standardisation and accreditation including legal and regulatory frameworks necessary for industrial development and global competiveness.

He stated that for Nigeria to further harness the benefits of AfCFTA, SON would be at the forefront of harmonising standards at regional and continental levels to eliminate the multiplicity of same and thus promote seamless trade within Africa.

The agency is also involved in Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) for the acceptance of quality marks, test results and certifications issued among National Standard Bureaus (NSB) in Africa, he said.

This according to him, "is to ensure that Nigeria takes off at the blast of the whistle, so we are not left behind in the race for the African market share, because we have all it takes to grow the nation's economy through the trading of commodities that are competitive and of good quality in markets within the continent."

The forum had the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo, who was represented by Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, Executive Director Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), as the Guest of Honour, with representatives from MAN, NACCIMA, development partners, government agencies and captains of industry, MSMEs and several other relevant stakeholders respectively.

The objective of the forum included to analyse Nigeria's preparedness in trading with other African countries under the AfCFTA in other to impact positively on the growth of the nation's GDP through industry and commerce.

One of the conclusions of the forum was the need for concerted advocacy in identifying inadequacies with a view to improving on them and focusing on products and services where Nigeria has comparative advantage within the African region.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.