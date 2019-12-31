Nigeria: Nnamani Challenges Security Agencies On Violent Crimes

31 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday urged security operatives to rise up to the deteriorating incidence of kidnapping and other violent crimes which daily threaten the lives of citizens.

Nnamani in a statement also tasked government functionaries at all levels to ensure justice, fairness and equity in the management and distribution of social amenities, in a manner that would give all sections of the country a sense of belonging.

He said that a secured environment has become imperative to enable citizens to enter the New Year with renewed hope and vigour as "the needed impetus towards achieving set goals."

Nnamani said: "Something has to be done about our security situation. It is degenerating to an unacceptable level where citizens now begin to lose faith in the system. We must avoid a situation where citizens may resort to self-help.

"That would be catastrophic and counter-productive. We need to be secured in a congenial atmosphere to be able to contribute our quota to national development".

On his part, he said the Senate would collaborate and cooperate with other arms of government to facilitate the delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

He further canvassed for a stronger collaboration between the government and the governed because "only such synergy would propel us to national renewal in 2020".

The former Governor of Enugu State in his felicitation with country men and women said the New Year promises to be eventful and purposeful if everyone does his or her legitimate duties diligently.

Senator Nnamani expressed optimism that Nigeria would get out of the woods "if we harness our human and material resources for the good of all."

