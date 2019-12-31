Angola: Trade Ministry Launches Tender for Shop Management

31 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Trade Ministry announced on Monday the opening of a public tender for the management of Luanda's "Poupa Lá" chain store in the first quarter of 2020.

Speaking on the sidelines of the yearend greetings ceremony, the Trade minister, Joffre Van-Dúnem, said the shops, which have been inoperative due to the country's economic and financial situation, could reopen after being registered as state property.

He stressed the need for a public tender for the selection of credible and capable management companies, which will take over these important infrastructures and be able, in the shortest time possible, to put them back at the service of the population and economic operators.

Disseminated in several provinces of Angola, the reopening of the said chain store could create jobs and also participate in the implementation of the Integrated Rural Development Programme.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Trade
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Relations May Sweeten as Uganda Envoy Meets Rwandan President

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.