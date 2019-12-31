Angola: Trade Ministry Launches Tender for Shop Management

Luanda — The Trade Ministry announced on Monday the opening of a public tender for the management of Luanda's "Poupa Lá" chain store in the first quarter of 2020.

Speaking on the sidelines of the yearend greetings ceremony, the Trade minister, Joffre Van-Dúnem, said the shops, which have been inoperative due to the country's economic and financial situation, could reopen after being registered as state property.

He stressed the need for a public tender for the selection of credible and capable management companies, which will take over these important infrastructures and be able, in the shortest time possible, to put them back at the service of the population and economic operators.

Disseminated in several provinces of Angola, the reopening of the said chain store could create jobs and also participate in the implementation of the Integrated Rural Development Programme.