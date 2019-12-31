Uganda Deports Musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Photo: Malaria No More UK
Yvonne Chaka Chaka. The premiere of 'The Motherland Tour - A Journey of African Women'.
31 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Ugandan authorities on the eve of New Year 2020 deported legendary South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka. She was slated to perform at the ongoing Enkuka yomwaka show happening at Mengo palace in Kampala.

"Wow what a welcome Kampala. Webalanyo. Thank you Abitex promotions Tomorrow At Enkuuka Yomwaka at Lubiri ....This is a place I Love Uganda," she posted on Instagram after reached in Kampala on Monday.

It was earlier reported that the singer was initially detained at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Nakasero where she had apparently spent the night and that no one was in contact with her, not even Abitex (music promoter) who organized the show. It was also alleged that Abitex's phone was also confiscated in the process.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga has confirmed that the artiste was deported ongrounds  that she did not have a Working Visa to Uganda.

"This is to inform the public that a security task team in close coordination with immigration officials has this afternoon escorted Ms Mhinga Yvonne, popularly known as Chaka Chaka to Entebbe International Airport, where she boarded her next immediate flight to South Africa, via Kigali," he said.

Mr Enanga added that the Musician had initially been granted an ordinary visa which was cancelled by immigration officials after it was realised she had come as a performing artiste in one of the New Year events.

"She was advised together with her promoters to apply for a working visa and avoid the pretence of being an ordinary visitor. The ordinary visa cannot enable her to perform in any income-generating activity within the country," he said.

"This has been done by the immigration officials with the security team to help maintain the integrity of our immigration rules," he added.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka during her recent visit to Uganda threw praises at Bobi Wine and referred to him as the new Mandela. She was performing at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Read the original article on Monitor.

