Uganda Deports Yvonne Chaka-Chaka Ahead of New Year Gig

31 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

South African singer Yvonne Chaka-Chaka has been deported from Uganda.

Nairobi News understands the Umqombothi hit-maker was deported in an operation carried out by the police and immigration.

Uganda Police spokesperson confirmed the development.

"The foreign musician has been granted an ordinary visa which was cancelled by immigration officials after it was realised she had come as a performing artiste in one of the New Year's events," explained police spokesperson Fred Enanga told Nile Post in a statement.

'LET ME BE FREE'

Chaka-Chaka was slated to perform at a concern in Kampala dubbed Enkuuka Y'Omwaka.

"I love this country very much. Uganda is like my second home so I am happy to be here but this time I was invited by the king," the 54-year said upon arrival in Kampala earlier this week.

Reports suggest the 54-year old's hotel in Kampala was raided by several security authorities on Tuesday morning. She was ordered to leave and transported to Entebbe airport, some 35km away from where her deportation papers were processed.

But pundits believe Chaka-Chaka has gotten into bad books with President Yoweri Museveni government because of her close association with increasingly influential political youth winger Robert Kyaglunayi aka Bobi Wine whom she once described as Uganda's 'Nelson Mandela'.

Authorities, some reports say, were concerned Chaka-Chaka would sing her 'Let Me Be Free' track at the concert.

Just like the South African singer, Bobi Wine who's announced he will be challenging President Museveni in the country's next elections in 2021, has on several occasions been banned from staging musical concerts.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

