Cameroon: Eight Sailors Abducted From Greek Oil Tanker

31 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A Greek registered tanker has been attacked by armed men close to a port in Cameroon. Eight people were taken hostage and one person was injured during the strike.

Armed men seized a Greek oil tanker just outside the Cameroonian port of Limbe, Greek authorities said on Tuesday.

Eight people were abducted and one person -- a Greek national -- was injured.

The five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian were part of a 28-member crew aboard the Happy Lady.

The vessel was 2 nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) off Limbe port when it was raided overnight into Tuesday.

Greece's state-run AMNA news agency said the government was closely monitoring the situation.

Attacks on ships and kidnappings for ransom are relatively frequent along the West African coast.

Pirates hijack ships sometimes for several days as they pillage their cargo while demanding hefty ransoms in return for the release of the crew.

Armed men raided another Greek oil tanker, the Elka Aristote, in November around 10 nautical miles off the Togolese capital Lome, capturing four sailors.

They released three of the men on December 13, but one died in captivity.

mm/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Transport
Petroleum
Europe and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.