South Africa: 11 People Wounded in New Year's Day Shooting At Mary Fitzgerald Square

1 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Just two hours after a shooting incident in which two people were killed in Melville, Johannesburg, another eleven people were wounded in a separate shooting incident at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.

The incident occurred at 03:00 on New Year's Day.

"Preliminary investigations on the Mary Fitzgerald Square incident reveal that the shooter fired several shots from the upper level of M2 (southbound) double decker bridge and targeted the VIP area," the Gauteng government said in a statement.

No arrests have been made.

The incident followed after two women were killed during an alleged drive-by shooting outside a Melville restaurant at 01:00. Six people were injured in the New Year's Day tragedy.

"I have all the trust in our police that the perpetrators will be brought to book. We are determined as the province to half crime by 2030, this incident will not deter us in achieving this vision," said acting premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi asked that police be allowed to do their job and requested that those with information come forward.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Brutal Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.