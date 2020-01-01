South Africa: 11 People Wounded in New Year's Day Shooting At Mary Fitzgerald Square

Just two hours after a shooting incident in which two people were killed in Melville, Johannesburg, another eleven people were wounded in a separate shooting incident at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown.

The incident occurred at 03:00 on New Year's Day.

"Preliminary investigations on the Mary Fitzgerald Square incident reveal that the shooter fired several shots from the upper level of M2 (southbound) double decker bridge and targeted the VIP area," the Gauteng government said in a statement.

No arrests have been made.

The incident followed after two women were killed during an alleged drive-by shooting outside a Melville restaurant at 01:00. Six people were injured in the New Year's Day tragedy.

"I have all the trust in our police that the perpetrators will be brought to book. We are determined as the province to half crime by 2030, this incident will not deter us in achieving this vision," said acting premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi asked that police be allowed to do their job and requested that those with information come forward.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

Source: News24