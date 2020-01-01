Malawi Government Postpones Implementation of New Traffic Penalties

1 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government has postponed the implementation of new penalty fees for traffic offenders after a public uproar.

Traffic police:

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services recently announced new traffic penalty fees which had been increased by almost 100 per cent or more from the previous ones.

In a statement, the directorate says the implementation of the revised miscellaneous fees, prescribed offences and penalties has been put on hold until further notice.'

"In view of the foregoing, the directorate will maintain the prevailing road traffic (miscellaneous fees) regulations, 2015 and road traffic (prescribed offences and penalties) (amendment) regulations, 2014," says the directorate.

Motorists and other people described the described penalty fees as exorbitant.

