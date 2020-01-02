Zimbabwe: Shekhinah, Sha Sha Shine At Victoria Falls Carnival

Victoria Falls — Victoria Falls Carnival attendees who had hoped to watch South African rapper AKA perform for the first time in the resort town were dealt a blow on Monday when he failed to pitch up.

He was replaced by Amapiano queen, Sha Sha of the Tender love fame.

While it had been communicated about two days earlier that the Super Mega would not be gracing the event, some fans either missed the memo or were hopeful that he would change his mind.

However, they had to make do with Sha Sha who put on a fair show.

Despite AKA's absence, the concert at the Victoria Falls Farm School lived up to its billing with Jah Signal and Bulawayo's Ngoma Ingoma wowing the audience.

Shekhinah, who was one of the highlights of the night, serenaded patrons and had her set spiced up by the rains.

Although part of the crowd scurried for cover as it started raining, some braved it and danced in the rain, making her performance more exciting.

After Shekhinah's performance Sha Sha took to the stage.

The rains had stopped.

She got the crowd back closer to the stage and simply continued from where DJ Maphorisa had left the previous night.

Business mogul, Uncle Roland, whose video dancing to Sha Sha and Samthing Soweto's Akulaleki caused a stir on social media, gave the audience a surprise treat when he joined Sha Sha on stage while she was performing that track.

Unfortunately, most people either did not recognise him or simply could not be bothered, as not much screams were heard, despite the production team's efforts to zoom in the big screens to focus on him.

Off stage in the VIP tent was another socialite, Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure with his crew who were having a time of their lives, popping bottles. Former President Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine, was not to be outdone as he was also spotted next to the bar with his TripLife squad.

It was generally a good night as people visibly had fun, something which the carnival strives to do - unite people.

The carnival fun came to an end yesterday with a New Year's Eve party and All-White boat party.