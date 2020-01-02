Zimbabwe: UN Warns Food Aid to Zimbabwe to Run Out By February

1 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The United Nations has warned food aid to Zimbabwe could run out by end of February this year if the international community does not come up with adequate funding to avert the looming catastrophe.

According to the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), nearly eight million Zimbabweans are food insecure.

More than half of Zimbabwe's 14 million people are threatened by lack of food, the UN says. It added that the aid the WFP provides could run out by the end of February.

"As things stand, we will run out of food by end of February, coinciding with the peak of the hunger season -- when needs are at the highest. Firm pledges are urgently needed as it can take up to three months for funding commitments to become food on people's tables," Niels Balzer, the WFP deputy country director in Zimbabwe, said.

He warned millions of Zimbabweans been pushed into hunger by prolonged drought and economic crisis face an increasingly desperate situation unless adequate funding for a major relief operation materialises.

Zimbabwe's current hunger crisis is the worst in 10 years.

Balzer said the WFP needed more than US$200 million to be able to help all those in need -- a number almost double the 4.1 million it currently assists -- in the first half of 2020 alone.

The WFP said the maize harvest in 2019 was half that of the year before, and that the overall production of cereal crops met less than half of needs nationwide. Rains had been "late and inadequate" and forecasts for the coming weeks predicted continuing hot and dry weather that is likely to cause another poor harvest in April, it said.

"Worryingly, runaway inflation - a symptom of the wide-ranging economic crisis Zimbabwe is experiencing - has propelled the prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of all but the most privileged. Amid dire shortage of foreign exchange and of local currency, Zimbabwe has seen drastic price increases - bread now costs 20 times what it cost six months ago, while the price of maize has nearly tripled over the same period."

The WFP said the deepening hardship is forcing families to eat less, skip meals, take children out of school, sell off livestock and fall into a vicious cycle of debt.

There is little respite expected for the most vulnerable, including subsistence farmers who grow most of Zimbabwe's food and depend on a single, increasingly erratic rainy season.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.