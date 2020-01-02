Zimbabwe: 2020 - Chamisa Focuses On Winning Rural Vote

1 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The MDC, will in 2020, hold more political campaigns in rural communities where it has performed badly in elections since 2000, party President Nelson Chamisa has announced.

In his New Year's message to party supporters Wednesday, Chamisa said the party would also continue pushing for electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 elections.

"We must strengthen our party and its base with a strong rural focus. Our rural focus must be enhanced. Candidate selection better improved," he said.

Since 2018, the MDC has failed to win any local council or parliamentary seat in by-elections held in rural constituencies with critics blasting the party for concentrating its campaigns in urban areas only. The ruling party - Zanu PF - has been dominating by-elections held in rural areas.

Chamisa urged party members to focus on the core business of the MDC, which was to win elections.

"We must focus on the core business and sole agenda of the party agenda that is to win elections and attain State power for real change. We must have strong vibrant structures, zero imposition, zero factionalism, zero corruption, zero division and zero writing names of fictitious structures or lists of friends.

"Our party goal is to win elections and attain state power to make a difference in people's lives."

The opposition leader warned incompetent party leaders that he would not hesitate to remove them from office if they failed to deliver.

"We need to radically change and abandon certain negative and divisive tendencies. Indiscipline and malicious gossip will be jettisoned and conflict entrepreneurship will be punished. Those who do not work will lose their positions and those absent will be replaced," warned Chamisa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.