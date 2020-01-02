Namibia: Cabinet to Be Downsized in 2020 - President Geingob

President Hage Geingob said his cabinet would be downsized in 2020, as the government cannot conduct business as usual.

He, however, didn't say exactly how he intends on doing that.

In his new years speech, Geingob added that the lack of implementation of

the government policies and programmes should also be discontinued.

The president further said part of the changes also include an attempt at 50/50 representation.

"As we seek to be better and do better in the New Year, we should endeavor to uproot from our society those scourges, which act as a hindrance to our progress as a nation," he said.

The president further noted that the government commits to intensifying the fight against poverty, and corruption.

He said: "Our commitment to transparency and the trust we place in our processes, systems and institutions, should permit us to allow accused persons implicated in acts of wrongdoing to be tried under the due process of the law."

Geingob stressed that 2019 was a challenging year for the country, as the economy was depressed, with low commodity prices and experienced one of the worst droughts, with adverse consequences on crop and livestock production.

"We were forced to declare a state of Drought Emergency, increasing pressure on our national budget. We pray to the Almighty that in the coming days and months, we will receive much needed rain, to revitalize our lands and bring much needed nourishment to our people and animals," he added.

FISHING QUOTAS

In terms of the fishing quotas, Geingob mentioned that the remaining quotas will be allocated to the 14 regions to ensure accelerated development.

"We will review all fishing quotas in order to ensure that the allocations are fair to those who have made tangible investments in this vital sector to our economic development," the president said.

According to Geingob, the government aims to fast track the business applications process in 2020.

"Investors and business people will be provided with Yes or No answers in the shortest period of time following their applications for business endeavours," he said

He also called for the eradication of gender based violence by 2020, saying; "We should take the collective decision to create a Namibian society, which is tolerant to women and children. A society, in which they feel loved, respected and protected."