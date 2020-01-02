Zambia: Boy Loses Leg, Another Injured in Zambia Fireworks Explosion

1 January 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Michael Chawe

Lusaka,

Two boys were seriously injured in separate incidents during the New Year's fireworks display in Zambian capital Lusaka.

Doctors amputated one boy's leg and are treating the other for eye and facial injuries.

"A 16-year-old boy of Lusaka's Chelstone area has had his leg amputated after fireworks exploded on his leg," University Teaching Hospital spokesperson Natalie Mashikolo said in a statement sent to reporters.

A nine-year-old boy "had his eyesight affected after fireworks exploded on his face."

The two boys are admitted at the referral hospital in Lusaka.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zambia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.