Zambia: Boy Loses Leg, Another Injured in Zambia Fireworks Explosion

Lusaka,

Two boys were seriously injured in separate incidents during the New Year's fireworks display in Zambian capital Lusaka.

Doctors amputated one boy's leg and are treating the other for eye and facial injuries.

"A 16-year-old boy of Lusaka's Chelstone area has had his leg amputated after fireworks exploded on his leg," University Teaching Hospital spokesperson Natalie Mashikolo said in a statement sent to reporters.

A nine-year-old boy "had his eyesight affected after fireworks exploded on his face."

The two boys are admitted at the referral hospital in Lusaka.