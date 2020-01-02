Nigeria: 8.4 Million Passengers Passed Through Nigerian Airports in Q1, Q2 2019

2 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS says 8,487,698 passengers through Nigerian air space in Q1 and Q2 of 2019.

In its quarterly Air Transportation Data report for Q1, Q2 2019 released on its website, the bureau said of the 8.4million passengers, 4,002,528 passed through the air space in the first quarter of 2019, a 3.87% year-on-year growth from the same quarter of 2018; and 4,485,170 in the second quarter of 2019, a year-on-year growth of 6.82% from the same quarter in 2018.

The report indicates that the first two quarters of 2019 saw the diverse performance in the various items that make up airport transportation in Nigeria.

Consequently, it said there was 12.06% growth in passengers for Q2 2019 when compared to Q1 2019 numbers.

According to the NBS, total aircraft traffic within the period declined year-on-year for Q1 (-1.04%) & and increased for Q2 (2.60%), when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018.

It, however, pointed out that aircraft traffic in the first half of 2019, totalled 138,464, a 100.61% growth from total aircrafts recorded in the same period last year.

"The total number of passengers who passed through Nigerian airports reached 4,002,528 in the first quarter of 2019, a 3.87% year-on-year growth from the same quarter of 2018; and 4,485,170 in the second quarter of 2019, a year-on-year growth of 6.82% from the same quarter in 2018.

"Consequently, there was 12.06% growth in passengers for Q2 2019 when compared to Q1 2019 numbers.

"Total aircraft traffic declined year-on-year for Q1 (-1.04%) & and increased for Q2 (2.60%) when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018. In the first half of 2019, aircraft traffic totalled 138,464, a 100.61% growth from total aircrafts recorded in the same period last year.

"A year-on-year decline of -0.65% was recorded in Cargo movement in H1 2019 while there was a 26.39% increase in total mail traffic recorded in the first half of 2019 when compared to the same period last year."

