Nigeria: Don Stresses Need for Elimination of Gender Discrimination in Workplace

2 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By James Ogunnaike

A professor of Counselling Psychology, Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Prof. Eunice Modupe Hassan, has advocated constant training for top management of companies and organizations to educate them on the need to eliminate gender discrimination, saying this will contribute to national productivity and economic growth in the country.

Hassan gave the charge while delivering the 5th inaugural lecture of the university in Ijagun Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Speaking on "Counselling for Harmony in Workplace: Resolving Gender Discrimination Issues in the World of Work" , Prof Hassan said, "It is important to remove barriers to the full and give equal participation in the workforce. There is need for access to all occupations and industries, including leadership roles, regardless of gender and elimination of discrimination on the basis of gender, particularly in relation to family and caring responsibilities.

She opined that " the consequences of this phenomenon can be grievous, this discrimination if not controlled, can further penalise some women who dare to sum up courage to speak against it".

She called on government to "consider additional anti discrimination legislation that will entrench the principle of equality and expand constitutional provisions to create equal opportunities for both sexes.

"Workplace counselling should be given to women that are dis chanted and discouraged because of gender discrimination so as to motivate them for better productivity."

"Involve gender budgeting in the administration of organizational set up. This is to ensure that the allocation of resources and funds takes place in a gender sensitive manner.

"Gender impact assessment may be necessary in examining policy proposals to see whether they will affect men and women differently, so as to ensure that they conform to goals of gender equity and equality.

" Create room for gender sensitivity to enable the translation of gender awareness into organizational practice through changes in policy, structures, planning, programs, practices and activities".

She added that "there is a need for gender training to effect format practice through training programs directed at staff members in an institution, to create awareness about the inequalities and inequities relating to gender".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Women
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.