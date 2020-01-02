Nigeria: Declare Emergency On Security, Northern Youths Tell Buhari

2 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Andrew Agbese

Kaduna — The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the north.

The national president of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said state of emergency was necessary in view of the continuous attacks on the region despite efforts by the military to end the insurgency there.

Yerima, who was reacting to the New Year speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, alleged that the security challenges in the north were far from being over and needed a new approach.

He said: "It is only when people are alive and happy that there can be governance. What we have today in Nigeria in terms of security is really worrisome.

"That is why we are asking for the total overhaul of the entire security apparatuses in the land with a view to bringing in other people with new vision, zeal and commitment to deal with the security challenges in the country."

Shettima urged the Federal Government to reposition the security architecture to be able to deal appropriately with the security threats in the north and other parts of the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.