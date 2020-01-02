Malawi: HRDC Spits Fire Over Mutharika's Terror Remarks

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has launched a blistering attack on President Peter Mutharika accusing him of fermenting violence ahead of the court ruling after the Malawi leader branded the organisation a terror group.

HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo (L), Vice Chairperson, Gift Trapence (C) and memberLuke Tembo; deny terrorism claims

In his new year message, President Mutharika said HRDC is a political institution that is "slowly degenerating into a terrorist organisation."

The President further said HRDC leaders enjoy creating terror among Malawians.

But HRDC Vice chair Gift Trapence has shot back at the President, saying it is unfortunate that such remarks should not come from a Head of State as a new year message and at a time Malawians are waiting for the election case court ruling.

"HRDC serves the people and his remarks are a direct attack on the citizens. He is fermenting violence. Perhaps this why the citizens openly express their dislike for the President because he visibly lacks leadership qualities. He doesn't build. He always destroys," said Trapence to Nyasa Times .

Trapence said to the contrary it is the Democratic Progressive Party's cadets that have been waging on well meaning Malawians.

"The President must direct his terrorism message to his party boys. It is them who have waged all sorts of terror on Malawians including corruption and inpunity," he said.

Trapence further said as HRDC they are not intimidated by the president's attack and will continue fighting for the rights of Malawians to rise up against political oppression.

In his new message, President Mutharika also touched on election issues stressing that the 2019 elections were free and fair as he quoted International observers.

However, Trapence said this was another unfortunate statement from the President ahead of the court ruling.

"How could he say that. Does he live in Malawi?" he querried.

Meanwhile, HRDC says it expects more and more Malawians to rise up in 2020 to demand accountability and transparency from leaders.