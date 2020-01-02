Malawi: Chimulirenji Fetes Central Region DPP Governors, Enter 2020 Together

1 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Vice president Everton Chimulirenji on Tuesday night hosted Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governors for the centre and feted them right into 2020.

Chimulirenji (L) with DPP vice president for central region Uladi Mussa

This comes at a time when the race for the top most job in the ruling party gathers momentum as in the southern region the party's vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa was interacting with party officials from the south, the DPP stronghold which provides winning votes for the party.

Chimulirenji had an overnight meeting with the governors at his Area 12 residence in Lilongwe.

"You all should continue to rally behind His Excellency the President Professor Peter Mutharika as he continues to develop the country," said Chimulirenji.

The DPP national campaign director said Mutharika will continue with his programs of transforming lives of people.

Among DPP officials who attended the meeting include party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, party vice president for the centre Uladi Mussa, national director of opeations Mwai Kamuyambeni, NGC member Hetherwick Ntaba and national director for youth Dyton Mussa.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

