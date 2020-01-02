Mozambique: Attempt to Kidnap Editor Aborted

1 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The editor of the independent weekly "Canal de Mocambique", Matias Guente, on Tuesday escaped from a kidnap attempt in the inner Maputo neighbourhood of Alto-Mae.

According to a source in the paper, three unidentified assailants attacked Guente near the general staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), and attempted to drag him into their car. The men carried firearms, baseball bats and golf clubs.

But Guente put up a fight. Although injured, he was able to escape to a nearby workshop. Passers-by who saw what was going on called for help, and the would-be kidnappers fled the scene. Guente received medical care at a private clinic. There has been no word yet as to how extensive his injuries are.

Reacting to the attack, the Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom body MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa), deplored the kidnap attempt and noted that it followed a series of earlier assaults or murders of journalists and prominent civil society figures.

Such attacks, MISA said, are "an affront to freedom of expression and freedom of the press, and, in the final analysis, an affront to the Mozambican Constitution".

MISA called on the police, the Attorney-General's Office and other bodies of the administration of justice to investigate the case fully and to "take appropriate measures against the criminals".

MISA urged the government to take measures "to end the impunity enjoyed by individuals involved in crimes against the fundamental freedoms of citizens".

The attempt to snatch Matias Guente from a busy Maputo street inevitably recalls the successful kidnappings of Jose Macuane in May 2016 and of Ericino de Salema in March 2019. Both were political commentators on the independent television station, STV. They were shot, beaten and severely injured, but survived. Nobody has ever been arrested in connection with the Macuane and Salema kidnappings.

The worst recent attack on civil society came on 7 October, when a death squad murdered civil society and election observation activist Anastacio Matavel in the southern city of Xai-Xai. Because the getaway car was involved in a serious traffic accident minutes after the murder, we know who the five assassins were. They were all members of the police force.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.