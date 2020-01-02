Mozambique: Attempt to Kidnap Editor Aborted

Maputo — The editor of the independent weekly "Canal de Mocambique", Matias Guente, on Tuesday escaped from a kidnap attempt in the inner Maputo neighbourhood of Alto-Mae.

According to a source in the paper, three unidentified assailants attacked Guente near the general staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), and attempted to drag him into their car. The men carried firearms, baseball bats and golf clubs.

But Guente put up a fight. Although injured, he was able to escape to a nearby workshop. Passers-by who saw what was going on called for help, and the would-be kidnappers fled the scene. Guente received medical care at a private clinic. There has been no word yet as to how extensive his injuries are.

Reacting to the attack, the Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom body MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa), deplored the kidnap attempt and noted that it followed a series of earlier assaults or murders of journalists and prominent civil society figures.

Such attacks, MISA said, are "an affront to freedom of expression and freedom of the press, and, in the final analysis, an affront to the Mozambican Constitution".

MISA called on the police, the Attorney-General's Office and other bodies of the administration of justice to investigate the case fully and to "take appropriate measures against the criminals".

MISA urged the government to take measures "to end the impunity enjoyed by individuals involved in crimes against the fundamental freedoms of citizens".

The attempt to snatch Matias Guente from a busy Maputo street inevitably recalls the successful kidnappings of Jose Macuane in May 2016 and of Ericino de Salema in March 2019. Both were political commentators on the independent television station, STV. They were shot, beaten and severely injured, but survived. Nobody has ever been arrested in connection with the Macuane and Salema kidnappings.

The worst recent attack on civil society came on 7 October, when a death squad murdered civil society and election observation activist Anastacio Matavel in the southern city of Xai-Xai. Because the getaway car was involved in a serious traffic accident minutes after the murder, we know who the five assassins were. They were all members of the police force.