Mozambique: Former Renamo General Secretary Opposes Demonstrations

Maputo — The former general secretary of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, Manuel Bissopo, has dismissed the party's plans to hold nationwide demonstrations to protest at the results of the 15 October general and provincial elections as "a strategy of failure".

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, in the central city of Beira, cited by the independent television station STV, Bissopo said Renamo members have already made enough sacrifices, and that any demonstration should have a specific objective.

"It will not be possible to change the election results", he added. "Renamo cannot waste financial and human resources for an activity that will not bring any additional yield. We must capitalise what little we have so that the party obtains better results in the future."

"So demonstrations are a failed strategy", Bissopo said. "Perhaps it's a way of saying that we're doing politics, but I don't see the point of these demonstrations. And who's going to march on the streets? Members who are already tired?"

Bissopo urged the Renamo leadership, elected at a congress a year ago, to prepare for future elections and to avoid new conflicts, so that Renamo will not be accused of provoking a further war in Mozambique.

Bissopo also denied the claims that he is among whose financing the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta". The claim came from a group of Renamo militiamen arrested in the central province of Zambezia in November.

He said that he knew the Junta leader, Mariano Nhongo, and other junta members, but he had never financed them. But if there was any evidence against him, the bodies of the administration of justice should investigate.

Bissopo accused the Renamo leadership of failing to solve the party's internal problems, which led to the breakaway of the Military Junta and its subsequent ambushes against buses and trucks in Manica and Sofala provinces.

He accused Renamo leader Ossufo Momade of allowing the problem to fester, "and now it is affecting civilians and our economy. We should admit that this is our problem, and we have to solve it peacefully. There were failings in managing this case".

"The Renamo leadership should have the courage to accept that at particular moments, there may be divergences, and then find a path internally so that these problems do not affect the country or the public", he said.

As for his own situation, Bissopo said he felt isolated and discriminated by the Momade leadership, which is not allowing him to make any contribution to solving the problems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He claimed that, after leaving the post of secretary-general in January 2019, he had only met once with Momade. "He asked me to be director of the Renamo Central Office, and I replied that I needed time to rest".

He had not been approached subsequently. "I have a lot of experience, but the new leadership discards me as a person who is not useful".

On Tuesday, Momade replied, and said Bissopo's statements were "personal opinions", made for "unknown purposes".

Once again he declared that Renamo is not involved in the Manica and Sofala attacks, and that any act carried out by the Military Junta, is exclusively the Junta's responsibility and has nothing to do with Renamo.

Momade claimed that the decision to hold nationwide demonstrations against the election results "reflects the will of the Mozambicans", and is intended "to restore the truth of the elections".