Kenya: MPs Finally Use CDF Kitty to Boost Sports in Kisii, Nyamira Counties

Finally, Members of Parliament in Kisii and Nyamira counties appear to be digging into their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) kitty to benefit sport, if the recent sorting competitions across the county are anything to go by.

The last one month has witnessed the mushrooming of sports competitions in Gusii after members of parliament from the region organised tournaments in the two counties in a move aimed at supporting and nurturing young talents.

In the current financial year, constituencies received Sh137 million of which Sh2.7 million should be used for sports as the law requires that at least two percent of CDF money used in sporting activities.

The tournaments that have been staged in various playing grounds in Kisii and Nyamira counties over the Christmas and New Year's holidays involved local players.

In Kitutu Chache South Constituency, a total of 42 teams -- 34 men's and eight women's -- competed for prize money and other awards.

In the women's tournament, Kitutu Central beat Bogusero 3-2 in an entertaining final at Cardinal Otunga High School on Tuesday.

Bogusero were the first to score through Joan Akoth in the 10th minute before Janet Moraa equalised five minutes before the break.

Moraa netted the second goal for her team in the 65th minute after her side made delightful passes in the opponent's territory.

Faith Luselo scored the third before Susan Kwamboka netted the second goal for Boguselo.

"It was a competitive match but l thank God we have won. We have gained experience from our opponents," said Moraa who plays for Harambee Starlets. In the men's category, Kioge FC edged out Ititi FC 1-0 to clinch the title in a match attended by hundreds of locals.

Winners in both the men's and women's tournaments received Sh75,000 each and a trophy.

Second-placed teams were awarded Sh50,000 while third placed teams received Sh25,000.

KISII COUNTY LEAGUE

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Jezreel Mbegere announced that Ititi FC had joined the County League that kicks off on January 12.

In Nyaribari Masaba, Ichuni FC were declared champions after they beat Gesusu 1-0 at Ibacho playing ground. More than 44 men's teams took part in the tournament with all teams that featured receiving uniforms while the finalists were awarded prize money.

Elsewhere, Umoja FC beat Kiendege Combined 1-0 to clinch the annual Kitutu Masaba tournament title. The winners pocketed Sh50,000, runners up received Sh30,000 while third-placed teams were given Sh20,000.

In South Mugirango, Tabaka FC thrashed Six Planets 4-2 through penalties after the two sides managed a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time.

Area MP Silvanus Osoro announced that he had set aside Sh10 million to construct a talent academy that will feature various sporting disciplines.

"We are in the process of identifying land for the project but we will ensure its finalized within the shortest time possible" said the lawmaker.

Several MPs from the Gusii region have been accused of using the CDF sports vote as a loophole to embezzle funds with hardly any investments made in the development of local sports.