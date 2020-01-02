Uganda: Kyotera Leaders Pledge More Land for Mutukula Market

Leaders in Kyotera District have promised to allocate more land to Rural United Small Business Association Network (RUSBA) to expand the proposed Mutukula Regional Market.

The market, whose construction will be funded by South African-based Degitech Energy Company Ltd at Shs2.8 trillion, is expected to open next month.

Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the Kyotera District chairperson, said the district council will convene soon to decide on the size of more land to be give to the investors.

"The investors came to us and shared their investment plan. They reported to us that the various facilities they want to put up may sit on more than 200 acres of land. Since we expect to again a lot from their investment as a district, it will be good to lease more land to them," Mr Kisekulo said during an interview on Monday.

Initially, the district had leased only 25 acres to the investors.

Land utilisation

However, Mr Fred Kalyesubula, the Kyotera District chief administrative officer, said they can only give away more land to the investors provided they put it to good use.

"The site where the proposed market is expected to be constructed is surrounded by other pieces of land belonging to the district and giving them more land for expansion will be easy," he said.

Mr Peter Sasira, the district speaker, who hails from Kakuuto County where the proposed market will be constructed, said they are working closely with RUSBA to ensure the project becomes a success.

"There is no reason as to why the district would deny investors idle land yet the investors are ready to develop it," he said.

The market, which will be constructed at Kasanvu Village on Kyotera-Mutukula road, will bring together manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and consumers from all over the East African region.

It will be operating every Tuesday and Friday and will also have a livestock yard where animals such as sheep, goats and cattle will be kept temporarily for slaughter and sale on the local and international markets.

Mr Karim Karamagi, the chief executive officer at RUSBA, said all East African countries have already endorsed the market project.

"They (East African member states) have even come up with other plans which include expanding the Masaka-Mutukula road to ease transportation of goods and services in the area," he said.

Mr Badru Kiggwe, an official in-charge of Operation Wealth Creation in Rakai and Kyotera districts, said many farmers in the area have been registering a lot of harvests but always fail to get market.

"We have been supplying seedlings to our farmers and after planting them, getting market has been a challenge. However, with a regional market in our area, issues of lack of market for agricultural produce will be addressed," he said.

Previously

Mutukulasits at the extreme southern Kyotera District at the international border between Uganda and Tanzania. The town is approximately 225 kilometres by road from Kampala.

In 2017, Mutukula became a one-stop border post, operating 24 hours daily. Goods, passengers, travellers and exports exiting through Mutukula to either Tanzania or Uganda, stop once for clearance by immigration and customs officials.