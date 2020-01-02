Liberia: ANC Leader Cautions Weah Administration Against Attacks On COP, Opposition, Urges Calm

Monrovia — The leader of the Alternative National Congress, Mr. Alexander Cummings says given the change in the date of the pending protest organized by the Council of Patriots and removal of the Step Down label, it is important for the COP, the Independent COP and the Weah-led government to use the cooling off period of one week to negotiate the details and logistics of the proposed January 2020 protest and counter protests and reach a compromise that will alleviate the current tension and uncertainty in the country.

In a New Year's Day statement, the ANC leader said his party maintains its earlier position regarding the issue of a step-down campaign against the Weah administration. "We wish to state, categorically, that this statement does not in any way, shape or form amount to a change in our position on the issue of Step-Down Campaigns now or in the future."

Mr. Cummings said while the ANC supports the rights of people to protest and present their grievances for redress, it does not support the use of step-down protest or mass pressure for the sole purpose of effecting regime change and seeking the removal of a constitutionally elected President.

Instead the ANC leader said Liberians should begin mobilizing for the upcoming Senatorial By-elections slated for later this year.

Said Mr. Cummings: "We maintain that the options available to us as a people for the removal of an elected president include impeachment and elections, which must be considered and utilized. Therefore, the most reliable path must be to elect better lawmakers in 2020, who would provide the required checks and balance and hold the Executive accountable and I urge you all to commit to doing so."

The ANC leaders said the past week has been a tension-packed and eventful one for Liberia as he commended the International Community and key stakeholders including - the African Union, ECOWAS, United States and the European Union, for their intervention and continued support to Liberia -- especially during these difficult and uncertain times.

He added: "While we recognize that this is interference in our local politics, we believe it is necessary when a sitting government fails to lead, thus leaving the people, peace and longstanding investments of our partners at risk. I also thank the leadership of the Council of Patriots (COP) for engaging in dialogue with our International Partners and accepting their recommendations to change the date and Step-Down label of the protest, in the interest of peace. It has now become clear that the ANC's views and position over the past months were in the right direction, as our international partners unanimously also share the same views and position.

Mr. Cummings said Liberia is currently at a critical crossroads and the Government of Liberia, which is principally responsible for the peace and security in the country, must ensure that any and all actions it takes are constitutional and in the interest of peace. "We, therefore, caution the Government against intimidation and unprovoked attacks on members of the opposition and headliners of the COP. We urge the Government and the ruling party to refrain from using thugs and indoctrinated youths to terrorize opposition figures under the guise of defending their party."

Given the fragility of the country's post-war peace and the risk of violence associated with mass pressure group protests, the ANC leader called on all citizens determined to protest and counter protest in the coming week, to remain peaceful and the government to exercise restraint. "Let us not forget that we are a responsible opposition up against an irresponsible government and as such, we must act like the alternative we are; an alternative to violence, bad leadership, disregard for the rule of law, corruption etc. As I always say, we cannot continue to do the same things over and over and expect different results. Liberia is all we have and as we enter the new year, the ANC as a party, shall continue to guide against the government's misuse of its power and authority to oppress our people or any attempt to derail our peace."

The ANC leader's call comes as members of the COP remain entangled with the Weah administration and the international community regarding the date of the protest which was postponed from December 30th to January 5th.

The COP has rejected the January 5th date as it falls on the first Sunday of the new year.

On Wednesday, a joint statement from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, the European Union, ECOWAS and the United Nations Mission in Liberia issued a statement suggesting yet another new date, proposing Saturday January 4th, 2020.

The ambassadors said after examining the various recent statements issued by the government of Liberia and the Council of Patriots on the planned demonstration and following further extensive and encouraging discussions with all stakeholders on the postponement of the demonstration, it has endorse what it says is a reasonable outcome as the initial proposed dates of 5th and 6th January 2020 have been determined to be inherently problematic for holding a peaceful mass assembly.

To accommodate the desire of the people for immediate redress, the ambassadors said it leaves Saturday the 4th of January 2020 as the best viable option, and may be retained as such. "In line with the experience of the peaceful assembly that was held on June 7, 2019 at the Capitol Hill, the 4th January 2020 peaceful assembly would also be approved to be held in the same venue. In this context and in the interest of general public order and safety, we respectfully call on the Government to provide appropriate security protocol guidelines and measures for the event as was done for June 7, 2019."

The COP has not yet responded to the new proposed date.

