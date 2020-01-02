South Africa: Teen's Body Found in KZN Dam

Police have recovered the body of a teenage boy in the Mzimkulwana dam in Port Shepstone, Kwazulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

"The victim was wrapped in wire fencing and weighed down with metal sheets and stone," police said in a tweet on Twitter.

Captain Nqobile Gwala provided further information to News24, explaining that the 18-year-old victim had been missing since December 21, when he was apparently assaulted and robbed of his cellphone.

"His body was found floating at Mzimkulwana Dam on 31 December 2019 at 15:00 and was recovered by the police officers from the Search and Rescue."

She said that five suspects, aged between 22 and 30, has since been arrested for murder. They are due to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrates' Court soon.

News24