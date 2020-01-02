Malawi: Mutharika Labels Malawi Rights Group Hrdc As Terrorist Organization - Attacks MCP

1 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has described rights group, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) as a terrorist organization.

President Mutharika: HRDC is a political group which is slowly degenerating into a terrorist organization

In in his New Year's message, Mutharika said HRDC organised protests have led to some potential investors turning their back to Malawi, thereby harming the economy.

"HRDC is a political organization which is slowly degenerating into a terrorist organization by terrorizing people," said Mutharika.

But HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo has since dismissed Mutharika's sentiments, saying the Head of State is out of his mind.

HRDC has been organizing anti-Jane Ansah protests since the highly disputed May 21 tripartite elections, demonstrations HRDC says are aimed at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo resign for the messy elections.

Mutharika called on both the HRDC and opposition leaders to be patriotic by stopping organizing the protests.

Mutharika also attacked the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying state violence, oppression and victimization of citizens inhibited people's participation in the economy.

"With violence, oppression and victimization of the people, we were deliberately creating poverty instead of ending it. You built a good house, and it was taken away from you.

"You made money, and you were killed or sent into exile. You were creative and talented, you had to be punished for it.

He also asked the media to avoid abusing the freedom of expression and freedom of the press by stopping publishing and airing malicious stories.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.