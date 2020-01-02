Malawi: Chakwera Offers Hope for Malawi in 2020 - 'A Fantastic Year Ahead'

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has assured his followers that despite the loss and hardships encountered in the past year, there is reason to look forward to a better year ahead.

In his New Year address, Chakwera noted that the country's citizens have been subjected to numerous hardships over the past year.

"Perhaps you have suffered the pain of losing friends over politics because the 2019 campaign was so divisive; Or the pain of losing a child to a curable disease because our public hospitals continue to be robbed of medical supplies through pilferage; Or the pain of losing a friend in a car accident because our public roads are death traps due to the substandard work done by those who built them.

"Or the pain of losing a business opportunity or enterprise due to an economy that favors the rich, shrinks the middle class, and crushes the poor; Or the pain of losing your income due to the unfriendly business environment that is forcing companies to cut costs by cutting jobs; Or the pain of losing your land or crops due to government policies that leave rural farmers and their crops unprotected against foreign and urban predators," he said.

Chakwera noted that many people are entering the New Year with unhealed injuries and unresolved injustices but he offers his service as captain is no stranger to unhealed injuries and unresolved injustices.

"What I have learnt in my own journey of injury and injustice, and what I want you to remember is that if you know you are fighting for the right cause, for the right reasons, and on the right side of history, then you must never give up the fight. Now, to carry on this fight for our lives and for our country, we must renew our strength and review our battle formations," he said.

The MCP leader said although 2019 was a bleak year, the party and its supporters managed several milestones on the campaign trail and the subsequent election trial case emanating from the May 21 elections.

"The way we do that is by looking back to see what has already been accomplished and looking forward to see what we must do to accomplish what remains undone. When you look back at 2019, you will see that you and I accomplished so much for our country."

He concludes that although it is for the judges to decide the merits of the case, as a petitioner, he is hopeful and confident that justice will prevail.