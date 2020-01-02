Malawi: Chakwera Vows to Be 'President for Everyone' - Says 2019 Has Left Malawians With Scars

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says 2019 has left Malawians with what he described as painful scars and that although it is for the Constitutional Court judges to decide the merits of the presidential election case, as a petitioner, he is hopeful that justice will prevail.

Chakwera: I am more ready than ever to serve you

The MCP leader said he is praying that the scars should heal in 2020, vowing to be a president for everyone, including those who are not supporters of his party.

Chakwera said this in his message on New Year eve.

He said he hopes justice will prevail in the presidential case whose verdict is expected early this year.

"Perhaps you have suffered the pain of losing friends over politics because the 2019 campaign was so divisive," he said.

He said 2019 was characterized with lack of medicine in public hospitals, poor road infrastructure and poor economy which he said only favoured the rich.

"So I know that many of you are entering the New Year with unhealed injuries and unresolved injustices," he said.

The MCP leader says if the Constitutional Court nullifies the May 21 presidential election, he is more than ready to be the country's president, saying he would be a unifying leader and lead a government that delivers change.

"If the ruling of the Court nullifies the 2019 presidential election, as I hope, then I want you to know that I am more ready than ever to serve you, to give you a government that delivers change, to be a president that unites Malawians across regions, tribes, and parties, and to make 2020 the year in which our nation's transformation truly began."