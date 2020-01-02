South Africa: Child Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Block of Flats in Randburg

1 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Mirah Langer

A child was left injured after a fire broke out at an apartment block in Randburg on Wednesday, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said.

"The child sustained minor burns on her hand and the top of her body," said the City's spokeswoman Nana Radebe.

The fire broke out just before 10:00 in the apartment block on the corner of Oxford Road and Cork Avenue in Ferndale, Randburg.

Everyone was evacuated. Two apartments were damaged.

The fire has since been put out and officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

