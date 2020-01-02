Angola: More Than 24,000 Ex-Military Members Benefit From Social Fund Aid

Luanda — The Ministry of National Defence announced plan to launch a strategic and business plan to assist more than 24,000 former military personnel and their dependents.

1 / 1

Minister of defence, Salviano Serqueira

Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the strategy through the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA)'s Social Fund.

The move is intended to make the FAA Social Security Fund less dependent on the State General Budget (OGE).

The objective is to increase the ability to generate extra income for families and employment for young dependents of former military personnel.

Angolan minister of National Defence, Salviano Sequeira, said Tuesday that the strategic plan, approved by the Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council, aims to attract domestic and foreign investors in areas such as agriculture, industry, tourism, real estate, health and renewable energy.

Speaking at year-end greeting ceremony, Salviano Sequeira said 9, 108 beneficiaries were integrated in FAA Social Security payments system in 2019, at a time the institution has a total of 72, 259 pensioners.

As for international commitments, the official stressed the actions to strengthen defence and security cooperation with neighbouring countries and Angola's strategic partners.

The minister also highlighted the FAA's involvement in the Humanitarian Aid Mission in Mozambique hit by Cyclone Idai, adding that the FAA mission was successfully accomplished.

In defence industries, he said that studies were carried out for the implementation of various projects, in order to provide logistical support to the defence and security agencies and to serve, in a first phase, the internal market.