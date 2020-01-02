South Africa: Nine Injured As Taxi Slams Into Palm Tree in Cape Town

1 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Nine people were injured when their taxi crashed into a palm tree in Cape Town's CBD on Tuesday night, paramedics said on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the fire department, Metro EMS and another private service arrived to help the injured, but most appeared to have sustained minor knee and whiplash injuries.

One woman's knee was more severely injured and she was treated on the scene.

Three other people, including the driver declined going to hospital, but six men and three women were transported to the New Somerset Hospital for further care.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.