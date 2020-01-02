South Africa: Award Winner Retires After Nearly 41 Years of Service

press release

On 31 December 2019 Lt Col Dirk de Kock who served at full steam until his last day, hangs up his blue uniform after serving the organization with dignity, pride, integrity and utmost dedication for 40 years and over 200 days of service. He was recently awarded first position at the Eastern Cape Provincial Excellence Awards in the category Administration Employee of the Year Level 8-12.

Lt Col De Kock joined the South African Police on 23 February 1979 in Cradock. On completion of his basic training in Pretoria he served at various stations and units within the SAP and SAPS including, POP Unit, Balfour, Cradock, Keevypos, Mortimer, HF Vervoed Airport, Kabega Park, Eastern Cape - Regional Logistics, Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape, Area Commissioner Drakensburg and Aliwal North Cluster.

On 13 February 2017 he joined the Port Alfred Cluster and took up his post at the accounting station as the Head of Support.

During his career, he was awarded several medals including:

* A Bar for the Combatting of Terrorism in 1993

*The South African Police Medal for Combatting of Terrorism '74 in 1981

*The South African Police 75th Anniversary

*South African Police Service 10 Year Commemoration Medal

*The SAPS 20 Year Loyal Service Medal

*The SAPS 30 Year Loyal Service Medal

*Soccer World Cup Support Medal

*Centenary Medal

*SAPS 40 Year Loyal Service Medal.

During a farewell function hosted by the Cluster, Brigadier Morgan Govender the Cluster Commander acknowledged the work of this decorated officer who made infinite sacrifices. He also thanked Mrs De Kock and said, "we understand that it is not easy to be the wife of a police officer. It demands a lot of giving and understanding from family and friends and we acknowledge and sincerely appreciate the support he received from you and the family, allowing him to shape his career and to serve the people of South Africa."

Brigadier Govender added, "we salute you for your achievements and for the vigour and dedication with which you embraced all your opportunities and assignments in the SAPS - and for raising a beautiful family whilst working and chiselling out a career in a very challenging environment. Thank you for the professional way in which you led many teams in the SAPS and you did not hesitate to execute your mandate by facing your responsibilities head-on. You have been an officer and a gentleman of irreproachable character, a true ambassador for the SAPS and wonderful human being."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During his career Lt Col De Kock was deployed in most of the policing environments - on the operational side as a Station Commander of various police stations and in the support environment, and this shaped him as one of the most experienced managers in the Port Alfred Cluster and his knowledge and expertise will certainly be missed.

In acknowledgement, Lt Colonel De Kock thanked his wife Lizette for her support as well as the SAPS for affording him the opportunity for serving the community. He also shared a few of his experiences during his career.

Members whom he worked with shared their individual experiences of his discipline, commitment, dedication, integrity and honest care for the well-being of others and this attribute made him a very special commander and manager.

At a farewell parade, Lt Col De Kock showcased his talent as a trumpeter during the hoisting of the National Flag was being and the National Anthem before closure.

"You may rightfully look back with pride on a successful career, and the knowledge that you served the people of this country with distinction, and please be assured that you will always remain a part of the police family and we wish you a well-deserved retirement," said Brigadier Govender.