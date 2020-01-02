Uganda: Health Pays Tribute to Kiboko for Uniting Nurses

2 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

The Ministry of Health has hailed the acting commissioner in charge of nursing, Sr Petua Olobo Kiboko, who died in an accident on Sunday, for uniting nurses.

"The health fraternity will miss a loving person who always promoted the nursing community in all aspects. She was God-fearing, with humility yet firm on what she wanted to achieve. She had united the nurses. We saw a lot of progress in her to raise the profile of nurses in Uganda," Dr Diana Atwine, the Health Permanent Secretary, said yesterday.

Kiboko, 59, died in a car accident while travelling with her family from Kaberamaido District.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry's senior spokesperson, said the deceased was approachable, determined and passionate about her profession.

"Her untimely death has claimed a passionate civil servant, who was approachable to her colleagues. She was a champion of better working conditions for nurses and midwives,"Mr Ainebyoona said.

Journalists under their umbrella, Health Journalists Network in Uganda (HEJNU), said Kiboko was passionate about nursing.

"She planned to write a book about the role nurses played in the Ebola outbreak. She had a big picture for nurses, what they can do, how they can improve themselves," Ms Esther Nakazzi, the HEJNU president, said.

Mr Ainebyoona said the deceased will be buried on Saturday in Kaberamaido.

About Kiboko

Kiboko was born in 1960 in Katakwi District. Between 1983 and 1993, she served as the general nursing care and taught nurse trainees at Mulago hospital. From 1987 to 1990, she was the deputy in charge of eye ward at Mulago, among other positions.

She was also senior principal nursing officer at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital from 2007 to 2008, and Lira Regional Referral Hospital from June 2009 to 2018. She served as the acting commissioner of nursing and midwifery until her death.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.