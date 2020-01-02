Uganda: Health Pays Tribute to Kiboko for Uniting Nurses

The Ministry of Health has hailed the acting commissioner in charge of nursing, Sr Petua Olobo Kiboko, who died in an accident on Sunday, for uniting nurses.

"The health fraternity will miss a loving person who always promoted the nursing community in all aspects. She was God-fearing, with humility yet firm on what she wanted to achieve. She had united the nurses. We saw a lot of progress in her to raise the profile of nurses in Uganda," Dr Diana Atwine, the Health Permanent Secretary, said yesterday.

Kiboko, 59, died in a car accident while travelling with her family from Kaberamaido District.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry's senior spokesperson, said the deceased was approachable, determined and passionate about her profession.

"Her untimely death has claimed a passionate civil servant, who was approachable to her colleagues. She was a champion of better working conditions for nurses and midwives,"Mr Ainebyoona said.

Journalists under their umbrella, Health Journalists Network in Uganda (HEJNU), said Kiboko was passionate about nursing.

"She planned to write a book about the role nurses played in the Ebola outbreak. She had a big picture for nurses, what they can do, how they can improve themselves," Ms Esther Nakazzi, the HEJNU president, said.

Mr Ainebyoona said the deceased will be buried on Saturday in Kaberamaido.

About Kiboko

Kiboko was born in 1960 in Katakwi District. Between 1983 and 1993, she served as the general nursing care and taught nurse trainees at Mulago hospital. From 1987 to 1990, she was the deputy in charge of eye ward at Mulago, among other positions.

She was also senior principal nursing officer at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital from 2007 to 2008, and Lira Regional Referral Hospital from June 2009 to 2018. She served as the acting commissioner of nursing and midwifery until her death.