Malawi: Lucius Banda Unveils 2020 Plans - Malawi Music Icon Releases 'Bwerera'

Malawi music legend Lucius Banda has released a song single today ahead of his 50-year birthday commemoration in 2020.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Lucius said he has decided to release 'Bwerera' as a new year's gift to his fans across the world.

"I am releasing it today as a gift to my people on the first day of the year and this is going to be a very big year," he said. "Throughout the year, every month, there will be a song that will be coming out. So, this is how we start this year."

This song was originally composed by US-based Malawian singer Maskal and it is a love song about a guy who leaves a woman in the hope that she will become desperate and seek reconciliation.

"It is common among men that when a woman is walking out of their life, they think that she is going to suffer and she is going to be miserable. All they are waiting for is for her to come back to say that she is sorry. But in this particular case, this woman was doing better without the guy and its kind of different and now the guy is the one regretting and he starts asking 'which guy has made you forget me, please come back and all that," Lucius said.

He added that the inspiration of the song was driven by the desire to tell the love story a little differently.

"It's just trying to think outside the box because the tradition is that the woman regrets and comes back. But we are seeing that things are changing. Women are being more assertive and they are taking over," he said.

Meanwhile, Lucius has unveiled plans for 2020, the year in which he turns 50.

Lucius was born in Balaka on 17 August 1970 and followed his elder brother Paul's passion for music, initially playing on home-made instruments before the siblings were drafted into Alleluya Band at Andiamo Campus in the early 80s.

Lucius released his debut album, the phenomenal 'Son of a Poor Man' in 1993 and immediately asserted himself as the finest star on the music scene.

To date, he has released 19 albums.

"This is the year will be special in the sense that I will launch my 20th album 'Love and Hate'. Apart from that, there are several projects that I have lined up to celebrate my 50 years and the 20th album," he said.

Lucius said he had scheduled a thank you event at BICC in Lilongwe in August where he has invited several local and international artists to perform.

The artist also revealed that there are plans to launch his autobiography titled 'Son of a Poor Man'.

"My life has been an interesting journey and there have been a lot of requests from people to put my life story in a book form and I think, on the occasion of my 50th birthday and 20th album, it is the best time for me to launch this book, which will not only be interesting, but revealing as well," he said.