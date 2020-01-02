Tanzania: Simba, Yanga Fever Re-Erupts

WITH only two days remaining before the Mainland League giants Simba and Young Africans clash at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, tension has gripped both camps.

It has been a long wait for many football fans in the country to witness the big clash but from today, only two days remains before the giants come face to face.

The two teams occupy the top two positions in the league standings, with runaway Simba opening a ten point lead at the summit, following a 2-0 win over Mtwara's Ndanda FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The victory saw the defending champions strengthening their grip of the top position after collecting 34 points from 13 games.

Their close competitors and traditional rivals Yanga settled in second position with 24 points from 11 outings.

Simba sent out a hugely emphatic message to league title challengers but derby clash remains difficult for either side, regardless of the form or class and quality of players.

Victory is crucial for both sides as it will paint a picture on which side is likely to win the title this season.

The situation will certainly force both teams to fight tooth and nail to win the encounter; hence fierce fight is much anticipated.

Ahead of the titanic clash, Yanga caretaker Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa fired a verbal warning to Simba, saying they are a normal side which can easily be defeated.

"Let me assure Yanga fans wherever they are not to be afraid about Simba because they are just a normal team like any other club in the league and they can easily be defeated. We will do whatever necessary to win on the day," Mkwasa said.

As usual, Yanga have opted to camp outside Dar es Salaam and this time they will settle in Zanzibar, seeking maximum focus to prepare for the crunch battle.

Simba on the other hand, have resolved to stick in Dar es Salaam and for the first time, they will settle at their ' MO' Simba Bunju Arena.

Simba moved to camp immediately after the match against Ndanda.

Simba management under Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Senzo Mazingiza said in a press conference yesterday that everything was in order and the team is ready for the derby clash.

Speaking about the derby Mazingiza said they respect their rivals Yanga and expect a good match on Saturday, which will kick off at 17:00.

Mazingiza also unveiled that Simba have dropped Brazilian striker Wilker da Silva, who failed to impress since joining the club this season.

He said, the player has been released to go for trials in Malaysia. He also confirmed that Simba are chasing three foreign players in the ongoing mini transfer window including Mozambique's UD Songo striker Luis Jose Misquissone and that when the procedures are finalised they will unveil them.

"Currently we are working on the transfer issues because we need to tie all the loose ends before making any pronouncement," he said.

Speaking about youthful striker, Rashid Juma, Mazingiza denied that the player has been loaned to a First Division League side Majimaji FC, saying, Rashid was nursing injury and is doing well in the process.

Already, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has picked Jonesia Rukyaa from Kagera as the match referee and she will be assisted by Sudi Lila and Hamisi Chang'walu both of Dar es Salaam.

The fourth official will be Elly Sasii (Dar es Salaam), while match commissioner is Khalid B itebo from Mwanza. Sudi Abdi from Arusha will be match assessor.

In another development, Dar es Salaam Regional Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa has said tight security will be mounted before, during and after the match and warned errant fans to desist from violence, otherwise, they will face the music reports JAMES KAMALA.

"Special police zone will ensure that peace is maintained at the venue to make sure that there won't be any violations of peace before, during and after the match," Mambosasa told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The police commander welcomed all football lovers in the country to the 6 0,000 capacity stadium, but observed that unfriendly acts of throwing stones, water bottles and other objects as well as gate crushing won't be tolerated by the law enforcing organ.