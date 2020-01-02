Rwanda: Five Major Tech Trends of 2019

Rwanda may have not widely adopted robotics, 5G or other latest generation of technology yet, but it has made a name for itself when it comes to promoting Information and Communication Technologies.

This fact was arguably more apparent in 2019. It was the year perhaps the country experienced some of the most important developments in the technology space.

From hosting the big technology gatherings to establishing ICT innovation centres and launching satellites into space and embarking on connecting users with tech tools, Rwanda could be on the right track.

Most of the developments and the blossoming results seen today, the government says, is a result of a plan set out in the early 2000s with the purpose of carving a regional competitive advantage out of a war-torn, geographically disadvantaged country.

Below are some of the top trends that characterized the year;

1. Maraphone unveiled

In any measure, this is one of the top trends that characterized the industry. Rwanda became home to the first African made smartphone, Mara Phone thanks to Ashish Thakkar's efforts to bring this most needed gadget to the continent.

As the world witnessed the unveiling of a new manufacturing factory at the Kigali Special Economic Zone, Mara Phones Group claimed it was making a $50 million investment in the production of smartphones in Rwanda.

It was a moment of cheer as President Kagame was being gifted with a personalised "Made in Rwanda" product with his name written on the back of the new smartphone.

As he began his speech, it was quite obvious on his face that the new plant was a big deal in the country's quest to position itself as a technology hub in the region. In fact, he went ahead to endorse the new development.

"It is another milestone on our journey to high-tech products that are made in our country," the President said.

The development is expected to boost ownership and use of smartphones in Rwanda which among other things improves access and delivery of public services as well as financial inclusion.

2. Satellite launch

Rwanda made a significant step in 2019 when it announced collaborations with major satellite players, one of which saw the launch of six satellites in the constellation by OneWeb which the country is expected to benefit from.

The government also entered a partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on another satellite project.

Just a few months ago, Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority made it public that the country had sent its cubesat to the international space station waiting to be launched into orbit.

The RWASAT-1 was built by Rwandan engineers and Japanese engineer, something that was hailed as a big deal to the country as the partnership is allowing knowledge transfer to locals.

The launch of the satellite is sure to heighten the country's technological prestige.

There are several other African countries considering the development of smallsat programmes.

The use of technology transfer initiatives such as this one, experts suggest it enables countries to develop their own, indigenous satellite manufacturing capabilities.

It is hoped that satellite technology will provide new capabilities for the Rwandan government, including enabling it to monitor agriculture and weather patterns as well as urban planning.

Rwanda is now among the club of a few African countries that have successfully orbited satellites including, Algeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana and Nigeria.

3. Tech centres

2019 was yet another year that Rwanda increased technology centres, thanks to the growing partnership between the government and development partners.

Two new centres stood out this year: the Digital Transformation Centre and a centre for audio-audio visual technology were unveiled in Kigali, opening doors for more entrepreneurs and innovators.

Mid 2019, Rwanda Development Board in partnership with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) unveiled the innovation centre that would focus on audio-visual technology.

Things like E-gaming, film making, animations have not been that popular in the country, but with the right tools in the hands of young innovators, the situation is likely to change.

Just before the centre, the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, and Germany Development Agency (GIZ) had partnered to launch another centre, Digital Transformation Centre.

With this, innovators would get access to a facility with high-speed, mentors, well-stocked hardware devices and latest software, enabling them to prototype, commercialise and expand their solutions.

4. Transform Africa Summit

As a tradition, Rwanda hosted a successful Transform Africa Summit, this year. While there is no official ranking of the top events in Africa, the summit is one of the largest technology gatherings on the continent.

Last year, the summit drew hundreds of people from different fields of technology to deliberate on the continent's digital future.

Presidents like Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya took leverage to announce an ambitious blueprint that could transform Africa.

A digital print he unveiled would be a guiding tool for adoptions of digital technologies in the continent's transformation.

Digital infrastructure, government, business and innovation-driven entrepreneurship are the key highlights of the new agenda.

Russian tech billionaire Eugene Kaspersky took part in the conference and took the opportunity to announce the opening of a regional office for the growing cyber-security company.

The mogul met President Paul Kagame and discussed cooperation with the government and the ways to protect the country from cyber threats.

Cybersecurity is increasingly becoming a demand for countries as the rate of cyber threats continue to rise as technology becomes more sophisticated in many ways.

The presence of Kaspersky could offer a big contribution to a country that may have to deal with increasing threats in the future.

5. Connect Rwanda challenge

The year couldn't have ended any better other than corporations and individuals coming together to make smartphone pledges to those who cannot afford them.

MTN Rwanda and its new female chief executive Mitwa Kaemba Ng'ambi jointly kicked off a challenge by making a special pledge of 1,100 smartphones to vulnerable Rwandans.

The challenge quickly attracted the attention of different people, including the President who was the first to respond with a pledge of 1,500 'Made in Rwanda' Maraphones.

By the time the telco giant held a joint press conference with the ICT & Innovation Ministry on Monday, about 24,000 phones had been pledged to vulnerable households.

Smartphone penetration in Rwanda currently stands somewhere between 15 and 20 per cent.

If Institutions and individuals maintain the momentum, it could be a chance for more unconnected Rwandans to be connected.

