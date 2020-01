press release

A baby browning firearm was seized by members of the Anti-Gang Unit after following up on information about firearms at a shop in Sysie Street in Kwazakele.

According to police information, today at about 09:30, members responded to the information and on searching the shop, a baby browning was found. The shop assistant bore no knowledge of the firearm. The firearm was confiscated an enquiry docket was opened.

No one was arrested. Ownership is yet to be established.