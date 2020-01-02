South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested On Charges of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition Near Stellenbosch

1 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Our pursuit to seize unlicensed firearms in the province this festive season, yielded positive outcomes when members attached to Maitland Flying Squad and Ocean View arrested several suspects who were found to be in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Last night, 31 December 2019 members of Maitland Flying Squad responded to a complaint of a hijacking that took place in Malmesbury. The suspects were allegedly on their way to Stellenbosch when the VW Polo was pulled over close to Stellenbosch. The hijacked vehicle sped off, but not after two suspects aged 28 and 35 were arrested and detained on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, when members found a Norinco Lugar pistol with nine rounds of ammunition in the possession of the one suspect.

In an unrelated matter this morning at about 04:00, Ocean View SAPS members received a complaint of a shooting at Leon Road Ocean View. On their way to the complaint they came across a suspicious person on foot and approached him. They searched the suspect and found an unlicensed 9mm pistol without a serial number with seven rounds of ammunition in his possession.

A case of possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm was opened. The 29-year-old suspect was arrested.

Both suspects are due to appear in court once charged.

Read the original article on SAPS.

