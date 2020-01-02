Ghana: VP Bawumia Fetes Lepers, Street Children On New Year's Day

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reached out to the vulnerable, poor and needy in this festive season.

Continuing a practice began last year, Vice President Bawumia hosted and personally served scores of cured lepers and street children at his residence to bring cheer to a section of society that is usually shunned and ignored.

Welcoming his guests, Vice President Bawumia said Government is very committed to addressing the challenges faced by the vulnerable in society, hence the roll out of tailored policies and programmes.

"The role of a responsible government is to protect the poor and vulnerable, and the Government of President Akufo-Addo has not been remiss in this manner. As you are aware, we have rolled out a number of policies and programmes to address the specific needs of the vulnerable. For instance we have increased the share of the District Assembly Common Fund allocated to persons with disability.

"We are also opening up employment opportunities. For instance, now at least 50% of toll booths are manned by persons with disability."

Preparatory work is also ongoing for the construction of a special hostel facility for head porters, popularly known as Kayayei, in Accra, the Vice President added.

Government is also facilitating the construction of a hostel and school for street kids to be managed by the Catholic Church

"This government is committed to making life better for you. We will not abandon you to your fate. You can count on us," he assured.

On behalf of the cured lepers, drawn from the Cape Coast and Weija Leprosariums, and the street children from the Soup Kitchen run by the Christ the King Church, the Chairman of the Lepers Aid Committee, Rev Fr Andrew Campbell, expressed appreciation to the Vice President and his family for the humanitarian gesture, which has brought smiles to the faces of the underprivileged. He also thanked the Vice President for donating 300 bags of rice to the Lepers on Christmas Day.

"We are most grateful to your Excellency and your family for remembering us during this festive season. May God continue to bless you."

The Vice President was joined by the Chairman of the NPP, Hon Freddie Blay, 1st Vice Chairperson Hon Rita Asobayire, 3rd Vice Chairman Omari Wadie, General Secretary John Boadu, the Mayor of Accra, Nii Adjei Sowah, and a number of MPs including Hon Vincent Sowah Odotei (La Dade Kotopon), Hon Ebenezer Nartey (Ablekuma Central), Hon Boniface Abubakar Saddique (Madina), Issah Fuseini (Okaikoi North) and Hon Elizabeth Afoley Quaye (Krowor).