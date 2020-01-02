South Africa: Vigilantism Not Acceptable and Discouraged By the SAPS

press release

The District Commissioner Major General David Kanuka have sent a stern warning to those continuously taking the law into their own hands after a 30-year-old man was brutally assaulted and killed after he stabbed and killed a 21-year-old man and afterwards he stabbed and injured another 24-year-old man at Tshangisa Street Slovo Park today at about 13:00. It is alleged the 30-year-old deceased was at his home together with the 21-year-old deceased who is his neighbour when they were seen coming from behind the house with the 21-year-old full of blood and he later collapsed and died. When the 24-year-old victim tried to intervene he was also stabbed by the 30-year-old on his upper body and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. When the community noticed the situation they apprehended the 30-year-old and assaulted him. He then succumbed to his injuries and died. Police are investigating a case of Assault GBH, and two cases of murder.

"We urge people to have trust in the law. Let's not take law into our own hands. We will investigate and put behind bars those involved in the killing of our suspect," said Major General David Kanuka. Enquiries Captain Dineo Koena 0798900742