Rwanda: Rayon's New Signing Sugira Promises Goals

2 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda international Ernest Sugira has promised to reward the faith put in him by Rayon Sports by scoring goals for the blues.

The towering forward joined Rayon on loan from rivals APR where he had been banished to the cold on disciplinary grounds.

"I am happy to sign for Rayon Sports; I won't be alone as I am joining many good players at the club," Sugira told reporters after his first training session with the reigning champions on Tuesday.

"I hope to score many goals for this club. I have done it at my previous clubs and am confident I will continue scoring," he noted before adding, "What I want is to help Rayon Sports reach a higher level."

Rayon Sports assistant coach Alain Kirasa hailed the surprise deal.

"He is a good forward and is renowned in the region because of his goal-scoring capacity, we expect him to be productive for Rayon Sports."

"We brought him to help us retain the league title and do well in Peace Cup because we know he is one of the best strikers in Rwanda at the moment," he added.

Sugira joined APR in 2017 for a second spell having let him join AS Kigali two years earlier.

He rejoined the military side as a free agent after a stint with DR Congo's side AS Vita Club.

But his second spell at APR has not been without troubles, spending a significant period sidelined by injury and then sanctions.

Sugira also struggled to score goals at APR although it's a different story with the national team Amavubi whom he has recently helped reach the final qualifying stage of the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

His loan stint with Rayon Sports, which is expected to revive his career and earn him a recall to the national team, will last for six months.

