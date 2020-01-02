Uganda: Don't Let Power Slip Away, Rugunda Urges NRM Leaders

Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda has urged NRM party members to avoid intrigue and infighting that might lead them to loss of political power.

Dr Rugunda instead asked them to consolidate party achievements for sustained development.

"The past leaders got involved in intrigue and that led to the collapse of their governments. NRM leaders, please firmly hold onto political power to avoid losing it. Stick to the NRM core values of nationalism, pan-Africanism, social economic transformation and democracy," he said.

"As NRM leaders, you have the key to keeping Uganda peaceful in case of danger," Dr Rugunda added.

The Prime Minister was on Monday speaking during the Kabale District NRM delegates' conference at Kigezi College, Butobere, playground in Kabale Town.

Dr Rugunda urged party members to avoid committing mistakes of past governments.

"As leaders, we must avoid political mistakes that can take us back to turmoil as it was in the past governments. Construction of power dams, roads, peace and stability, general infrastructure and revived international reputation are some of the achievements of the NRM government that must be consolidated," he said.

Dr Rugunda added that plans are underway to connect all households in the country to electricity.

He urged Ugandans to always pay their electricity bills on time so that government can raise money for paying loans it acquired to construct hydropower dams.

The Prime Minister said the ruling party has been in power for long because of its transparent policies that have set the country on the path to development.

"Good things have just started. Just cling to the NRM government to achieve these development," Dr Rugunda added.

Justification

The NRM District chairperson, who is also the State minister for Finance in-charge of Planning, Mr David Bahati, said they were able to organise four district party conferences unlike other area that have never had one.

"The main objective of organising the NRM party district conference is to promote unity and teamwork among the delegates. This has been achieved because of the clean NRM leadership of President Museveni that provides a conducive working environment," Mr Bahati said.

He thanked Dr Rugunda for supporting the elevation of Kabale Municipality to city status.

The NRM national treasurer, Ms Rose Namayanja, and the national women's league chairperson, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, hailed Kabale District NRM leaders for conducting the conference.