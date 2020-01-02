Uganda: Suspected Gang Member Shot in Kampala

1 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By James Kabengwa

A yet-to-be identified man suspected to be part of a gang was on the eve of the new year shot dead by a Local Defense Unit (LDU) officer in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb.

The suspect was shot twice in the chest around the areas of Chez Johnson Hotel Nakulabye.

This was after residents raised distress calls to authorities that a gang had reportedly raided the area, stealing their property. They were robbed of belongings like mobile phones, handbags among other things.

Kampala deputy Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire confirmed the incident. He said the deceased's identity is yet to be established.

"One Local Defence Unit official shot dead a man suspected to be one of the group that was last night terrorizing Nakulabye. We are investigating to establish whether the deceased was part of the gang. We have so far collected statements from local leaders," Oweyesigire said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.