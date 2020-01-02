Uganda: Suspected Gang Member Shot in Kampala

A yet-to-be identified man suspected to be part of a gang was on the eve of the new year shot dead by a Local Defense Unit (LDU) officer in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb.

The suspect was shot twice in the chest around the areas of Chez Johnson Hotel Nakulabye.

This was after residents raised distress calls to authorities that a gang had reportedly raided the area, stealing their property. They were robbed of belongings like mobile phones, handbags among other things.

Kampala deputy Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire confirmed the incident. He said the deceased's identity is yet to be established.

"One Local Defence Unit official shot dead a man suspected to be one of the group that was last night terrorizing Nakulabye. We are investigating to establish whether the deceased was part of the gang. We have so far collected statements from local leaders," Oweyesigire said.