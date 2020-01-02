Uganda: Politicians Seek God's Blessings Ahead of 2021 Elections

1 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By George Muron

A section of political leaders in Teso Sub-region has asked religious leaders to intercede to God on their behalf so that they emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

The prayer requests were made on Monday at the launch of the construction of the Shs8 billion Soroti Catholic Diocese headquarters at Aminit in Soroti Sub-county.

Those who sought for blessings included MPs Elijah Okupa (Kasilo), Patrick Okabe (Serere), Herbert Edmund Ariko (Soroti Municipality), Silus Aogon (Kumi Municipality) and Jacqueline Amongin (Ngora Woman).

Others are Kumi District chairperson Christine Apolot and her Soroti counterpart, Mr George Michael Egunyu.

Mr Okupa said they need prayers to defeat politicians who use witchcraft to get elected.

"Now that we are entering into a difficult political period, there are those who want to use witchcraft; that is why we seek your prayers. We want to break those evil spirits in the name of Jesus Christ," he said.

Mr Aogon said anointed church leaders can help destroy the spirits of confusion during the electoral period.

"If anything, church is a place to run to because there are things we cannot do as political leaders but the church leaders can do. They can break evil powers and convey special prayers to God that brings us favour," he said.

Mr Egunyu said God anoints leaders and by God's will, they will retain their political positions.

Mr Nakalet Okello, an activist, accused politicians of offering hypocritical prayers.

"When we pray our Lord's Prayer, we say 'let your will be done on earth as is done in heaven.' So asking God to favour them alone is being selfish. They should give room for God's will to be done," Mr Okello said.

Soroti Catholic Bishop Joseph Eciru, who was the main celebrant, called for patience, unity and harmony in the election period.

The parish priest, the Rev Fr Gonzaga Waziwazi Ongereny, urged leaders to always support God's ministry if they want to have God's blessings.

