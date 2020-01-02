South Africa: Husband Killed After Gunman Targets Him and Wife At New Year Celebrations

1 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

An Mpumalanga man was killed when he and his wife were shot at while ringing in the near year at home, police said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Dwyne Nguyuza was with his wife and family at their home in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge when a man entered their yard at midnight with a gun.

He shot Nguyuza several times and then shot at his wife and ran away.

The couple was rushed to a nearby clinic for medical assistance, but Nguyuza did not survive and was certified dead on arrival at the clinic.

His widow was moved to hospital where she is recovering.

Police have opened a murder and attempted murder investigation and are trying to trace the gunman.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.