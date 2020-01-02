South Africa: Three Arrested for Boksburg Post Office Robbery

1 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Three people, including a post office employee, have been arrested in connection with the robbery of the Van Dyk Post Office in Boksburg, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.

"[Police] followed up information about suspects who allegedly robbed the Van Dyk Post Office in the morning of 31 December," Captain Kay Makhubela said in a statement.

Two people were subsequently arrested in Vosloorus and Leondale respectively, and cash, believed to be the money taken during the robbery, was recovered as well.

It was not clear how much money was stolen.

"A woman who worked at the post office was also arrested as she was the one who allegedly gave the money to her boyfriend," added Makhubela.

All three are due in court shortly.

- Compiled by Mirah Langer

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

