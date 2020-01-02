Tunisia: 'Unemployed Should Be Seen As Untapped Potential Rather Than Burden to State' (Kais Saied)

Tunis/Tunisia — "We are determined to move forward in fulfilling the right of citizens to employment, freedom and dignity. Tunisians know neither defeatism nor despair. They have always made history". A history that they intervene to correct and create a new one," said President Kais Saied.

In a speech on new administrative year aired on Watania1 on Tuesday evening, Kais Saied stressed that "we will welcome the new year while being attached to our national constants".

Among these constants, the President of the Republic insisted on the social role of the State. He pointed, in this vein, to health, education and social security which are human rights before being citizens' rights.

According to Saied, the unemployed should be seen as an untapped potential rather than a burden to the state. Hence, the need for new ideas to generate jobs, he indicated.

The challenges are great but the determination is no less great, he emphasised, adding "we are building a new stage and no one has the right to disappoint Tunisians".

The President of the Republic hailed all those who are working to enable public institutions to regain their strength and efficiency.

He also commended all those who have put forward initiatives to create projects.

The Head of State also pledged in his speech to defend another constant which is the consolidation of women's economic and social rights. "There will be no roll-back" in women's achievements, he said, highlighting the key role of Tunisian women throughout history.

On another level, Kais Said made it clear that freedom is a right that Tunisians have made huge sacrifices to obtain it and that no one today can usurp it.

He said his decision Monday to extend the state of emergency for a month was required by emergency circumstances and that only a small part of procedures of the state of emergency is applied, based on security reasons, including placing a limited number of people under house arrest or administrative residence.

He added that "meetings, demonstrations and various freedoms have never been prevented under the state of emergency system," on which he said he was "overtaken by events."

President Kais Saied deemed it preferable, pending the approval of a new legislation on the state of emergency by the House of People's Representatives, that an article be added to the terrorism law that would allow the security authority, after receiving judicial permission, to place those suspected of joining a terrorist organisation under house arrest.

Speaking about the fundamentals of Tunisia's foreign policy, Kais Saied affirmed that "the dignity and sovereignty of Tunisians will never be negotiable."

He said in this regard: "the sovereignty of our land, sky and seas is only in the hands of the Tunisian state alone ... We do not want sympathy from anyone, if it is without respect ... Rather we want respect for our sovereignty, even if there is no sympathy."

He further indicated: "Our national dignity and national sovereignty will never be negotiable and Tunisia and its people will remain champions of all just causes. On top of these is the issue of the Palestinian right to the land of Palestine and to Al Quds Al-Sharif."

In his speech, the President of the Republic also tackled the Libyan issue, saying the aim of his latest initiative was to "bring the protagonists together to avoid bloodshed."

He considered that this initiative "seeks to move from international legitimacy, which remains the reference, but cannot continue indefinitely, to a Libyan-Libyan legitimacy that reflects the will of the Libyan people."

"This initiative may see full success, some success, or stumble ... but Tunisia will remain steadfast on the same principles. The reference is the law, and not the military option.