South Africa: Busy Day At Gauteng Hospitals As 213 New Year Babies Welcomed Into the World

1 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

It was a busy New Year's Day at Gauteng healthcare facilities, as 213 babies were delivered between midnight and 12:00 on January 1.

"Tertiary, Regional and District hospitals delivered 118 babies combined and Community Health Centres 56 babies. Academic hospitals delivered 39 babies. From Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital 25 babies were born," Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the Gauteng Health MEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Of the 213 babies, 118 were girls while 95 were boys.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku congratulated the new mothers.

"Let me extend my appreciation to Gauteng Department of Health workforce for working tirelessly throughout the year in ensuring that service delivery is not interrupted. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed, let us continue saving lives," concluded Masuku.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 66 babies made an entrance into the world on New Year's Day - 34 boys and 32 girls.

The province's first baby was born at midnight at Ladysmith Hospital.

National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, acting Health MEC Kwazi Mshengu and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visited some of the new mothers at King Dinuzulu Hospital in Durban, where they handed out gifts.

The Western Cape welcomed 58 babies after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day - 32 boys and 26 girls.

The province's first baby was born at Mowbray Maternity hospital to Zahraah Abrahams. At 00:31 another baby boy was born at Paarl hospital to Noluyeye Plati while a baby girl was born at 00:16 at Worcester Community Day Centre to Mellody Bhulawa.

"I would like to congratulate all new parents on the birth of their babies on this New Year's Day. We wish them the very best with new additions to their families. We continue to emphasize that the first 1000 days of a child's life is very important. Provide them with a safe environment and good nutrition," said Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo in a statement.

- Compiled Vanessa Banton

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somalia Points Finger at Middle East After Bombing

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.