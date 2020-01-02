Tanzania: Kilwa District Investing in People for Nature

FOR the period of December 18th to 30th, 2019 I had an opportunity to visit Kilwa District and upon arrival paid courtesy-call to Christopher Ngubiagai, District Commissioner who fortunately was present in his office.

Accompanied by Mr Njabha Lyatura, District Forest Officer and Mr Makala, Jaspar; Chief Executive Officer of Mpingo Conservation and Development Initiative (MCDI) went to District Commissioner's office. The secretary informed him about my presence and the District Commissioner immediately allowed us in with overwhelming welcome.

Thanks to the Almighty God because this happened without prior scheduled time. The Kilwa District Commissioner started sharing his experiences narrating that the district is located in Lindi Region occupying about 13,347km2 of surface land and 1794km2 of aquatic land along the Indian Ocean.

Again, the district is administratively divided into six divisions, 20 wards with 97 registered villages. The average population density is 14 persons per km2. The highest density recorded in Songosongo Ward (454 persons per km2). However, experience show that Kilwa District is still virgin as far as human occupation is concerned.

Accordingly, there are designated Forest Reserves in Kilwa District covering a total area of 228,400 ha and about 15,410 ha of Mangrove Forest Reserves; all under the Central Government. Additionally, 11 villages have gazetted Village Land Forest Reserves amounting to 287,384.9 ha.

Exploitation of the forestry resources in Kilwa is primarily for fuel (firewood and charcoal); poles, logs and timber. Most preferred species include: Mhongo, Mpangapanga, Mninga, Msekeseke, Mpingo, Pamosa, Msufi and Mtondo/ Mtondoro.

In most cases, inadequate and reliable sources of income forces the youths to venture into harvesting trees mainly for charcoal production as an alternative employment opportunity. According to Ngubiagai, the district has benefitted a lot from remaining natural forests on village lands.

He explained that since 2004 todate, Kilwa District Council (KDC) has been investing in local communities for nature conservation while at the same-time enabling them to become main beneficiaries of well-managed forests.

The DC also thanked the government for adoption of the national Forest Policy (1998) and the Forest Act Cap323 RE: 2002. These are key instruments that support village communities to own, manage and utilize sustainably forest resources for socio- economic development.

The villages can gazette and/or declare Village Land Forest Reserves; in so doing they become primary beneficiaries through the Community- Based Forest Management (CBFM)-initiatives.

Additionally, the communities can also enter into agreement with the government through the Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) to undertake joint forest management (JFM) where territorial Forest Reserves are applicable.

According to the District Executive Director, Kilwa District Council, with support from MCDI (NGO operating in Kilwa); the Council has managed to implement Participatory Forest Management (PFM) initiatives on the ground since 2004.

Implementation of community- based forest management (a subset of PFM) started slowly in Kikole Village where the Village Government agreed to set aside 454ha of Village Land for Forest Reserve.

Additionally, MCDI with support from development partners rendered to the district council and recipient villages; needed technical and financial support to investing in local communities for nature with perceived long-term benefits.

Through MCDI support the villagers were educated and sensitized to know about "Mother Nature", in particular the role of natural forests in improving their livelihoods.

The Council, collaborating with MCDI and the village governments managed to build the villagers' capacities to conserve, manage and sustainably benefit from "Mother Nature" while maintaining sound environmental conditions for the benefits of future generations.

By 2019 the District efforts investing in people reached 12 Villages in Kilwa District. The efforts have paid dividends because most of local communities in Kilwa District do understand well the importance of "Mother Nature" and are doing everything possible in their powers to preserve nature for the good of all.

It is a pity that "Mother Nature" resources have been destroyed through rampant bush fires; shifting cultivation and illegal harvesting practices, however, the same resources are now being used very carefully indeed. Through education and capacity building received over the last fifteen years; the communities have changed behaviour and perceptions about the natural environment.

Apart from sustainable utilization of mature forest tree like "Mpingo" or "Miombo" species, the communities in villages are further taking steps to plant them and other valuable indigenous trees in order to maintain ecological balance of nature.

Through support and dedication from the District officials in collaboration with MCDI and other partners like WWF, the communities in Kilwa District have earned about 1.6billion shillings from the sale of wood products mainly Mpingo (Dalbergia melanoxylon).

The income earned used by supporting 236 expectant mothers with maternal materials (Tshs. 50,000 each); 15 people treated at the Kilwa District Hospital; constructed a house for the village nurse and 10 insurance cover for vulnerable people.

Also built three villages' offices with furniture and electricity installed; constructed Village Guest House and built a Marketplace to facilitate trade amongst the village community.

Furthermore, paid school fees for 42 students and provided school uniforms to 323 pupils; constructed primary and secondary schools; constructed the village grain store and contributed towards purchasing the village grain milling machine; repaired 12 villages' water boreholes/installed electric water pumps.

Additionally, provided bursaries to 20 high performing primary school pupils; built a teacher's house and bought bricks for new classroom as well as purchased 100 desks and various schools' supplies. Additionally, all the villages' Forest Committees' members are facilitated with uniforms and allowances to undertake patrols in forests.

Whereas the communities through community-based forest management are supported to generate revenues and improve the villages' financial capacities while incentivising people to protect "Mother Nature", MCDI in collaboration with District Council are further supporting the villagers to venture into alternative income generation activities like beekeeping practices.

For instance, in Kisangi Village, seven villagers trained and installed 23 beehives for production of honey. Let us all invest into nature for the good future. Failure to do so nature will irreversibly revenge to us leading to very miserable life conditions.

- Dr Felician Kilahama is a former Director of Forestry and Beekeeping